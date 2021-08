The next big thing looks to be the concept of a shared virtual collective, better known as the Metaverse. At Siggraph next week, there will be a considerable effort to spin up hundreds of thousands of developers and thousands of companies around the idea. And one of the first VR collaboration products I’m aware of to jump on it is Arthur. (Christoph Fleishmann, the founder and CEO of Arthur, expects we could reach critical mass in as little as two years.)