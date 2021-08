Joe Noonan, product executive, backup and disaster recovery for Unitrends and Spanning, discusses how unifying backup can ensure quick recovery from IT disasters. At the beginning of the pandemic, many organisations throughout the world thought that remote working would be only temporary; a necessary, interim action for a few months at most, until the epidemic was brought under control and normality could be resumed. Remote working was not seen as a long-term viable option that could be successfully executed or permanently implemented. However, in 2020, the number of people working from home (WFH) in the UK more than doubled, and as we reach just over eighteen months into the pandemic, remote working has most certainly been proven to be successful and even beneficial, with many businesses now either permanently allowing all staff to work from home, or alternatively, looking to adopt a hybrid approach.