Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

August brings forth bursts of creative and exciting growth. There is a general desire to step outside of your comfort zones, especially during the new moon in Leo on August 8, squaring the planet of innovation, Uranus. Mercury changes signs and enters Virgo on August 11, which increases the quality of your plans and strategies. Mid-month, the planet of beauty and pleasures enters its home sign Libra, making relating with others a lot more pleasant. Virgo season officially begins when the Sun enters it on August 22. This is the official start of the end of summer. And finally, another full moon in Aquarius occurs on August 22. This time it joins the planet of blessings Jupiter, which can inspire optimism and hope. Read your horoscopes for guidance this month ahead.
