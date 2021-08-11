Progressive economic agenda comes at the expense of working Californians

Re “Reject a California led by the far right” (Aug. 22):. I appreciated Larry Wilson’s column because I’ve had to do some serious re-thinking about the recall election. Much as I admire Larry Elder, and much as I despise Governor “Gruesome” (as some call him), the fact remains that Gruesome is right and Elder wrong on one critical issue, namely mandatory vaccination. The only reason the vaccine has been made mandatory is because so many people refuse to take it. If it weren’t for them, we’d very likely have achieved herd immunity by now. It’s a hard choice, but I have to agree with Larry Wilson. People’s lives are at stake. I’m voting no on the recall and then, as I refuse to vote for a Democrat, for Kevin Faulconer, just in case. He doesn’t seem to be as much an anti-vaccination nut as the other Republicans on the ballot. Sorry, Mr. Elder.