Progressive economic agenda comes at the expense of working Californians

By Jessica Anderson
Los Angeles Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the country continues to recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and government-mandated lockdowns, California is being left behind. While many other states reopened their economies to get unemployment rates down, California’s workers and families have borne the brunt of the Biden-Pelosi-Newsom agenda. While the national average unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% in the newest jobs report, California’s rate stands at 7.7%, and the Golden State represents one-fifth of all jobless claims. In 2020, a net of 135,000 people left California because of the state’s stagnant economy and skyrocketing cost of living.

