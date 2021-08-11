Cancel
Boston, MA

FEMA to test national emergency alert systems Wednesday

By CNN
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
BOSTON — Heads up! The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be testing its national emergency alert systems on Wednesday afternoon.

But don’t be alarmed - the agency said it’s just part of regular testing.

FEMA says the test has been planned for more than a year.

On Wednesday at 2:20 p.m., the emergency alert test will be sent to televisions and radios and will last about one full minute.

A wireless alert will be sent to those who have opted in on their phones to receive test messages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

