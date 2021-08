As midnight neared on Hollywood Boulevard, the fights broke out. Not real fights—lightsaber battles. It was May 18, 1999, and soon the doors of the Chinese Theatre would open for the first public screenings of the first Star Wars film in 16 years, The Phantom Menace. The premiere for 1977’s original Star Wars had taken place at this same theater, making it a sacred place for lifelong fans of George Lucas’s space saga. Many of the attendees had camped out on the street for weeks, which was the only way to guarantee access in the first-come-first-served era before advance ticket sales and assigned seats. I was on the scene to cover the opening night festivities for the Associated Press, and there really was a carnival aspect to it, like an intergalactic Mardi Gras.