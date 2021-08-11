Letter | Voice opposition to credit union sale for hotel

Many now know the Board of Directors of the Santa Cruz Community Credit Union (SCCCU) secretly authorized the sale of our main branch in downtown for a luxury hotel. Board minutes are not forthcoming. No membership outreach nor engagement was done. A luxury hotel has few public benefits, and actually does harm by not providing essential affordable housing, a public commons, nor has any environmental benefits. The sale of our crown asset is contrary to the mission and history of our SCCCU founded more than 40 years ago. SCCCU is not BofA, nor should it be. This is a local member-owned and controlled financial institution. The soul of SCCCU is at stake.