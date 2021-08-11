Letter | Train will not reduce traffic or fix our climate crisis

Proponents of rail constantly declare that a train will have an impact on climate change, but the numbers simply do not add up. With more than 117,000 round trips daily on Highway 1 between Watsonville to Santa Cruz and points further, the train, even with it’s most optimistic projected ridership will not take more than 2% of traffic off the road. The train will also cross at least 36 intersections between Watsonville and Santa Cruz. At 60 trains a day, that’s over 2,100 traffic interruptions of at least a minute on our already crowded streets. Removal of thousands of heritage trees along the corridor will also reduce our carbon sinks. To claim that a train will fix our climate crisis when traffic is not being reduced is disinformation at its worst.