USD/CAD staged a modest rebound after declining to 1.2600. Crude oil prices are rising ahead of EIA inventory data. Focus shifts to July inflation report from Canada. After closing the first two trading days of the week in the positive territory and reaching its strongest level in three weeks at 1.2650, the USD/CAD pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. Following a technical correction to 1.2600, the pair managed to erase its losses and was last seen trading flat on the day at 1.2628.