Looking Back at Hutchinson history

The wheat average for McLeod County will not be far from 12 bushels. Hutchinson, which has ever been a Republican stronghold, now has what may fairly be denominated a contracted Currency Club, an organization composed of good fellows who have, almost without exception, been lifelong Republicans. They are now preparing to gulp down the dose and drink from the cup, which their old party, and in the days of Lincoln it was a noble party, say they must swallow or be labeled Populists. Anarchists, Free Silver Lunatics, Fools, Fakes or Frauds, these are the polite terms applied to those who oppose foreign and Wall Street control of this great republic.