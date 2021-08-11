Cancel
Punta Gorda, FL

Punta Gorda man dies in Tuesday evening Tamiami Trail crash

By Erin O'Brien
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Punta Gorda man died and four others were injured in a crash on US 41 near Olean Boulevard on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the deadly crash around 5:20 p.m.

A 62-year-old Punta Gorda woman driving an SUV was heading south in the outside left turn lane of US 41 with a 78-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, also from Punta Gorda.

As they were headed towards Olean Boulevard, the SUV driver turned left at a red light and drove into the path of a 36-year-old Port Charlotte woman in a van that was headed north on US 41. The front of the van slammed into the right side of the SUV, troopers said.

The 78-year-old passenger of the SUV was taken to Fawcett Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, troopers said.

Everyone involved in the crash, including a 7-year-old passenger in the van, suffered minor injuries.

