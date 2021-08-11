8209 Colemant Ter, Henrico, VA 23231

The private oasis you've been looking for in a small community with no HOA is here! The original owners are sad to leave this meticulously maintained paradise built just 11 years ago. This home is exceptional aside from the remarkable outdoor living space. Just through the open foyer and beyond the office is a welcoming dining room with a picture window and plenty of room to gather. The comfortable kitchen is complete with a breakfast nook and access to a 3-season room. The family room is stunning with a dramatic cathedral ceiling and twin palladium windows. On chilly days enjoy the cozy warmth of the fireplace. Upstairs, a light-filled loft provides a perfect flex space among three generously sized bedrooms, a rec room (poss. 5th bed) and full bath. A pristine 20x40 saltwater pool and expansive patio surround w/ hot tub anchors the fully irrigated landscaped back. Natural screening around the pool and yard provides complete privacy, and fencing provides pool safety and security. This home offers a quiet space to relax and a great space to entertain, minutes away from downtown RVA! Additional features; tankless gas water heater, whole house Culligan water system, alarm.