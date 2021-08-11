MORE TO THE STORY: Without warning, two shots rang out

WORTHINGTON, Minn. — The owner of a stolen vehicle found in Nobles County has been found dead in his home, and his death has been ruled a homicide. In the early morning of July 30, a Worthington police officer initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Sammual Helms, 32, of Glencoe, Minnesota, who reportedly claimed he was borrowing the vehicle to drive to Kansas. He then changed his story and said he had purchased the vehicle from its current owner, according to court documents. A police radar detector was reportedly visible on the dashboard.