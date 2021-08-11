MORE TO THE STORY: Without warning, two shots rang out
It was a hot afternoon in August 1863. In McLeod County, about 4 miles northeast of Glencoe and along the edge of the wooded prairie divide known then as “The Big Woods” sat a small, one-story log home. It was a typical one-room cabin. One door led to the house from a crude lean-to. The only light in the home was furnished from a small glass window cut into the side. It was a humble home, but as functional as any other on the frontier.www.crowrivermedia.com
