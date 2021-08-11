Cancel
Glencoe, MN

MORE TO THE STORY: Without warning, two shots rang out

By Brian Haines
crowrivermedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a hot afternoon in August 1863. In McLeod County, about 4 miles northeast of Glencoe and along the edge of the wooded prairie divide known then as “The Big Woods” sat a small, one-story log home. It was a typical one-room cabin. One door led to the house from a crude lean-to. The only light in the home was furnished from a small glass window cut into the side. It was a humble home, but as functional as any other on the frontier.

Bemidji Pioneer

Car abandoned in a central Minnesota mud hole, 12 years have passed since man went missing without a trace

LEADER, Minn. — When 16-year-old Delaine Voigt met Peter Achermann, it was love at first sight. She knew right then and there she was going to marry him, and she did on April 13, 1953. They had 11 children over time and the family eventually settled in the 1960s on a remote 540-acre farm in Leader, about 35 miles northwest of Brainerd. Today, the family property consists of about 200 acres.
Williamsport, PAnorthcentralpa.com

Children and Youth called to Loyalsock residence after children seen leaning out a two-story window

Williamsport, Pa. — Two people are facing felony child endangerment charges after Montoursville State Police said two incidents were investigated in April and May. Cellastean Allie Moore, 30, of Williamsport is accused of striking two children several times with the metal part of a belt. According to the report, the impacts were so severe it left scars on the children’s bodies.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Park Rapids Enterprise

A dozen people arrested as White Earth goes after heroin, meth on the reservation

Several people have been arrested and face serious drug charges, following an investigation into heroin distribution on the White Earth Reservation. More than 141 grams of meth, 38 grams of fentanyl and 31 grams of heroin were seized in the investigation, which was launched in July by the White Earth Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, according to a White Earth news release.
Worthington, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Stolen vehicle recovered in Worthington, owner found dead

WORTHINGTON, Minn. — The owner of a stolen vehicle found in Nobles County has been found dead in his home, and his death has been ruled a homicide. In the early morning of July 30, a Worthington police officer initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Sammual Helms, 32, of Glencoe, Minnesota, who reportedly claimed he was borrowing the vehicle to drive to Kansas. He then changed his story and said he had purchased the vehicle from its current owner, according to court documents. A police radar detector was reportedly visible on the dashboard.
Minnesota Statebizjournals

Dollar General is blocked in some small Minnesota towns

A pair of Redwood County towns, targeted for new stores by Dollar General Corp., have told the deep-discount retail chain to look elsewhere. The Star Tribune has a story on the standoff between Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and the southwestern Minnesota towns of Wabasso and Morgan, where an alliance of small grocers, farmers and local activists blocked planned new stores from the company. Wabasso also passed a 1-year moratorium on commercial development.
Duluth, MNkdal610.com

Duluth Drug Dealer Arrested

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 27 year old man has been arrested after investigators observed him selling drugs in the 100 block of East 3rd Street on Friday evening. The suspect, his vehicle and residence were searched and Duluth Police seized fentanyl packaged for sale, a loaded pistol and over 1500 dollars in cash.
Litchfield, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Farm accident: Man inside grain bin gets feet stuck in auger

A Minnesota man was airlifted to a hospital last Friday after his limbs became stuck in a piece of farm equipment. According to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Jared Johnson, of rural Litchfield, had both of his feet trapped in a sweeper auger while he was working with the auger inside a grain bin on the 68300 block of Highway 24 in Forest City Township.
Isanti County, MNPosted by
Power 96

Sheriff: Body of Missing Woman Has Been Found

ISANTI -- The body of a woman who had been missing for days has apparently been found. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says Tuesday night investigators were executing a search warrant on the 300 block of 261st Avenue northwest in Athens Township when they found the body. The Sheriff says...
Royalton, MNPosted by
WJON

Royalton Man Dies in Tree Trimming Accident

BIG LAKE -- A Royalton man died in a tree trimming accident. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 14,000 block of Sherburne County Road 35 in Big Lake Township. Sheriff Joel Brott says 33-year-old Noah Ness was trimming trees, when the saw he was using touched a...
Mankato, MNThe Free Press

Young woman dies in apartment

MANKATO — The death of a 20-year-old woman in a downtown Mankato apartment is believed to have been from natural causes. The woman was found unresponsive in an apartment at 500 S. Second St. at about 8 p.m. Monday. A preliminary autopsy determined the woman likely died of natural causes, a Mankato Department of Public Safety official said.
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Drunken driver called 911 on herself, charges say

MANKATO — A young woman reportedly called 911 as she drove while intoxicated on a Mankato highway. A Blue Earth County dispatcher answered a 911 call from an unknown woman who was crying and screaming at about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to a court complaint. The the call was made on Highway 169.

