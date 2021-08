How do you earn Capitale in Red Dead Online? Capitale is a new type of currency introduced as part of the Blood Money update. As explained by Guido Martelli, the currency is used in criminal transactions, but has been falling into the hands of various outlaws and losing its value as a result. Martelli is eager for you to gather up Capitale, which you can then exchange for Opportunities: multifaceted missions with high-value targets like How to Steal Il Sovrano. As part of our Red Dead Online guide, we're going to explain how to earn Capitale.