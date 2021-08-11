The €180 billion of negative-yielding debt from U.S. companies
Investors are getting negative yields on €180 billion worth of bonds issued by dozens of America's largest corporations, including some that are junk-rated. Why it matters: The European Central Bank has lowered interest rates so far into negative territory that investors can get a significant pick-up in yield even when buying at negative yields. There's speculative value to these bonds too — once they've broken the zero bound, yields can always fall further, meaning a bond bought at a negative yield can still be sold at a profit.
