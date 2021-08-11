Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

The €180 billion of negative-yielding debt from U.S. companies

By Felix Salmon
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Investors are getting negative yields on €180 billion worth of bonds issued by dozens of America's largest corporations, including some that are junk-rated. Why it matters: The European Central Bank has lowered interest rates so far into negative territory that investors can get a significant pick-up in yield even when buying at negative yields. There’s speculative value to these bonds too — once they’ve broken the zero bound, yields can always fall further, meaning a bond bought at a negative yield can still be sold at a profit.

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
55K+
Followers
23K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#American Companies#Ge#Procter Gamble#The European Central Bank#At T#S P Global Ratings#Ge#Bbb#0 21#Colfax Corp#Swiss Francs#Colgate Palmolive#Fda#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

US Fed Officials Expect To Pull Back On Stimulus This Year

US central bankers expect to start pulling back on stimulus measures this year, if the economic recovery continues, according to the minutes of the July policy meeting released Wednesday. While the discussions showed some division among Federal Reserve officials on the prospects for inflation and employment, with few exceptions they...
BusinessCNN

Companies are hoarding cash as the Delta variant takes over the globe

New York (CNN Business) — Apple, Google and other big companies around the world are continuing to add to their massive piles of cash, a sign that corporations are increasingly nervous about how the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 could damage the global economy. The world's largest nonfinancial companies...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Invests Billions in These 3 Tech Stocks

Warren Buffett's value orientation has precluded him from buying many tech stocks. Here are three companies in which Berkshire saw enough value to establish billion-dollar stakes. The last company mentioned could be the most-shocking Berkshire buy ever. As the world's foremost value investor, Warren Buffett isn't known for his holdings...
Stocksmoney.com

If You'd Bought Stocks in March 2020, You Would Have Doubled Your Money by Now

If you had invested in stocks when the market crashed in March 2020, you could have doubled your money by now. At the market close on Monday, the S&P 500, a benchmark commonly used to measure the broader stock market, was up 100% compared to its pandemic low on March 23, 2020. That’s the fastest a bull market has doubled from a bottom since World War II, according to an analysis from CNBC.
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. dollar scales 9-month peak on Fed taper outlook, Delta variant

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar rose to a nine-month high on Thursday, as worries about widespread coronavirus infections and Federal Reserve meeting minutes showing it was considering reducing pandemic-era stimulus this year hit global stocks and commodity-linked currencies. The dollar index, which measures its performance against six currencies, hit...
Stocksetftrends.com

Junk Bond ETFs Could Face Credit Risks after a Year of Prolific Borrowing

Despite the stubbornly low rate environment, exchange traded fund investors have been loath to pick up speculative-grade, junk-rated bonds. The decision may be prescient as the boom in U.S. corporate borrowing has exposed the segment to increased defaults among financially risky companies. Among the most spurred ETFs of 2021, the...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

The Fed's plans depend on the virus

The Federal Reserve is happy with the progress the economy has made so far but cautions that the trajectory of the pandemic could derail things. Driving the news: According to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee policy-setting meeting July 27-28, "various" participants said that tapering of the Fed's asset purchases should start relatively soon, while "several others" said it should start "early next year."
StocksFortune

The crypto market surges above $2 trillion as investors sour on global stocks

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Geopoliticals concerns are in the spotlight after this weekend's breathtaking collapse of the government in Afghanistan. It's a shock to watch the Taliban back in power. To say investors are shocked at the turn of events would be an overstatement, but global stocks and U.S. futures have been under pressure all morning.
Stocksetftrends.com

Growth ETFs Rise as Traders Brace for Fed Policy Adjustments

Growth were supported by strength in the technology segment Thursday as investors braced for potential tapering in the Federal Reserve’s bond purchasing program. Fueling bets that the Fed will begin rolling back its accommodative policies, data from the Labor Department on Thursday revealed weekly unemployment claims dipped to a 17-month low, which further supported the view of a recovering job market, Reuters reports.
StocksInternational Business Times

Wall Street Stocks Fall Again After Fed Minutes

Wall Street stocks suffered a second straight round of losses Wednesday as the Federal Reserve signal of a pullback on stimulus by year-end added to worries over the hit from the latest Covid-19 wave. The minutes of the Fed's July policy meeting showed broad consensus among policymakers on their expectations...
Economybenefitspro.com

Financial stress costs U.S. companies $4.7 billion per week

Employee well-being is top of mind for companies and HR leaders across the globe. Healthy employees―physically, mentally and financially―are more productive and engaged at work, boosting an employer’s business success. Most HR leaders understand the importance and impact of an employee’s physical and mental well-being on the workplace, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to physical and mental well-being, there is financial well-being. Most employers offer the basics, such as a 401(k) plan, but leading employers are increasingly offering holistic financial wellness benefits. New data puts a spotlight on the dramatic impact of employee financial well-being on their employers.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Venture capitalist Bill Gurley says more companies are going public due to pressure

Venture capitalist Bill Gurley said at an Axios event Wednesday that more companies are starting to go public after staying private longer and seeing capital pile up. Why it matters: Within the past year, many companies have filed to go public — either via IPOs or SPACs — including eyewear brand Warby Parker, Bowlero, the owners of Forever 21 and Aeropostle, AppHarvest and more.
BusinessConnecticut Post

Business Highlights: The Fed's bond buys, T-Mobile breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials last month discussed the timing for beginning to dial back their extraordinary support for the U.S. economy, which has been steadily recovering from the pandemic recession. They made no firm decision on a timetable but appear to be moving toward starting a pullback before year’s end. The minutes of the Fed’s July meeting said it concluded that it would be appropriate to acknowledge that the economy was making progress in achieving the Fed’s goals on inflation and employment. As a result, the central bank is edging toward an announcement that it will soon begin paring the pace of its Treasury and mortgage bond buying, which now amounts to $120 billion a month.
IndustryPosted by
Axios

Food waste solution company Apeel Sciences raises $250 million

Apeel Sciences, a Santa Barbara, Calif.-based developer of rot-reduction coatings for fresh fruits and vegetables, raised $250 million in Series E funding led by Temasek at a valuation north of $2 billion. Why it matters: We waste upwards of 40% of all produced food, both in the U.S. and globally,...
Retailperutribune.com

Global markets lower amid China, Afghanistan unease

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures sank Tuesday amid turmoil in Afghanistan and unease about China's economic outlook after weak July activity. Investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for an update on the health of the biggest global economy. Traders also awaited U.S. retail sales and factory data.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

S&P 500 Might Be Expensive, These Stocks Are Even More Overvalued

The S&P 500 is the most popular index globally and trillions of dollars of assets are indexed to it. It's a market-cap-weighted index of the 500 largest U.S. companies and it's rebalanced regularly. The valuations of the S&P 500 are ahead of its long-term averages. However, within the index, several stocks look even more overvalued.

Comments / 0

Community Policy