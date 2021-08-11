Cancel
Australia Consumer Sentiment Weakens In August

By Insta Forex
 8 days ago

Australia’s consumer confidence weakened in August as the spread of the coronavirus situation locally is weighing on expectations, survey data from Westpac showed on Wednesday. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment fell 4.4 percent to 104.1 in August from 108.8 in July. This was the lowest point in a...

