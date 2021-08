A man in India has been arrested for kidnapping and murdering an 8-year-old boy from his village as a human sacrifice, police said. The 21-year-old accused, identified as Lato Das from a village in Jamui, in the state of Bihar, was arrested Wednesday. During the police interrogation, Das is said to have confessed that he killed the child as a sacrificial ritual for himself “to get well soon,” News 18 reported.