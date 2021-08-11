Cancel
Dixie Fire: Dry conditions, possible dry thunderstorms could bring increased fire activity

By Justin Couchot
Mercury News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dixie Fire consumed an additional 2,441 acres Tuesday and its containment is now 27 percent contained, a two percent rise from Tuesday morning’s incident report. Cal Fire previously lowered the acreage spread of the Dixie Fire on Monday from 489,287 acres to 482,047 acres due to better mapping by fire officials. However as of Tuesday night’s Cal Fire incident report the acreage has grown to 490,205 acres.

