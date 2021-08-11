Hawaiian Bros competitor confirms four KC-area locations

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Human transformation program 54D will begin its US expansion plans this October with the opening of its new Miami Design District studio. Located on 3946 North Miami Avenue, the brand new 6,500-square-foot studio marks the brand's second U.S. location. The Miami-based fitness brand will continue its expansion within the U.S. market over the next year with new locations slated to open in 2022 in Broward County, New York City and Los Angeles. Additionally, the brand's online program, 54D ON, will launch a new installment this fall exclusively available to graduates of the original online program.