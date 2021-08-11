Guest opinion: Take it from old timers like me. This town is at another turning point.
This town is toast. That's what the old timers are saying now. We don't mean to give up but we have thrown in the towel so many times that we have run out of towels. "Keep Park City Park City." What the hell does that mean. "Park City, it still doesn't suck." Is that enough? Is that what we want? From our long-term, local perspective we have come to another critical turning point in our history.
