Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris Review – Midnight in Paris

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its launch, it seems Ubisoft is adamant about supporting its release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with numerous updated and added missions. After a short break, players who return to the game are often greeted with optional missions and more ways to explore, but the added story content is where it’s at. Compared to the publisher’s Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is treated to new regions introducing additional characters and features. The latest content, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris, continues this approach by offering what I feel is one of the best expansions of any in the series to date.

