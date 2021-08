Davy Crockett was one of the biggest characters to come out of the American frontier and one of the few to achieve national fame while still alive. While many stories circulated about the bear hunter from Tennessee amounted to tall tales, his actual life was absolutely wild without embellishment. It’s a shame, therefore, that Crockett hasn’t gotten a thorough, modern biopic. No filmmaker has endeavored to tell his actual life story, but they sure do love to tell the story of his death and the days leading up to it.