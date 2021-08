Continuing our theme of looking at our main rivals for the Premier League title, this time we focus on neighbours and fierce rivals, Manchester United. How times change. When City joined the ranks of the Premier League’s top teams back in 2008, tey still hadn’t won a trophy since 1976 while United were winning everything going. 13 years later, and City have taken edged the balance of power in Manchester. Since 2017, City have claimed 10 pieces of silverware while United haven’t won a trophy, domestic or otherwise over the same period.