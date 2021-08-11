Sharks wrap up season at State

And that’s a wrap folks! The 2021 Sharks swim season has come to an end. Thirteen Sharks traveled to state with six moving on to compete in finals on Sunday. The highlight race of the weekend for the Sharks was our senior girl relay team of Abby Baney, Stefani Bohmer Lily Fitzpatrick and Dafani Bohmer out-touching Lewistown by .04 seconds to medal in their 200 IM relay. With the senior girl relay saying goodbye to senior swimmer Abby Baney, they will be looking to fill their empty spot and podium again next year.