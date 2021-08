The Glacier County Commissioners voted to increase the wages of the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) and support staff at their Aug. 10 meeting in Browning. Human Resources Director Mike Kittson explained one of the problems in dealing with law enforcement’s rate of pay is that deputies’ wages are set by the state as a percentage of the Sheriff’s wages. In addition, he noted officers are given credit for years of service, but up until recently none of those years would count if the officer didn’t receive a raise in those years.