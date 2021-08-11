Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Bolivia’s indigenous female wrestlers mid-flight: Todd Antony’s best photograph

By Interview by Imogen Tilden
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m50vJ_0bOJPGow00

Bolivia’s cholitas luchadoras began wrestling in the early 2000s. The women, indigenous Aymara Indians who have traditionally been marginalised and oppressed, took to Mexican-style lucha libre wrestling for mental and physical health – and to stick two fingers up to a culture where wrestling was strictly a male preserve. For many it was also a means of escaping domestic violence. Their choreographed fights in the ring became a dramatisation of day-to-day struggles, all the while adorned in their traditional dress of layered skirts, petticoats and embroidered shawls. Their name, too, subverts and reclaims a term, cholita , that has often been used to demean. But there was also a social and recreational aspect to the wrestling matches that are staged as entertainment, and have grown over the years. Today it’s become a living for many of them, with their fights drawing huge crowds of local people and tourists.

For my personal projects I seek out ordinary people that lead extraordinary lives . I came across the cholitas luchadoras when I was researching another (unconnected) project in La Paz, the Cholitas Escaladoras Bolivianas , AKA the climbing cholitas . The wrestlers are in El Alto, a suburb of La Paz that sits high on a plateau 1,500m above the main city. The houses of the town seem to cascade down the steep cliffs into La Paz below and the mountains of the Andes are ever present. We spent our first few nights driving around looking for cool locations that would showcase the women – I knew I wanted to photograph them outside the ring and make the landscape part of the images. The float and bounce of their traditional dresses is an integral part of the visual impact of the wrestling, and I drew inspiration from the South American literary tradition of magic realism in how I portrayed the fighters mid-air, mid-flight, giving the images a dream-like quality.

In some matches the women also take on men – guys often twice their size – and hurl them over their shoulders

Ponkiss is a local soda of sorts. I know it almost looks like a set but it’s a street in El Alto. I had set up lighting to freeze the action, but I didn’t stage-manage the costumes – this is what they wear when in the ring and just another part of what makes them so unique , although I did place the various women in settings according to what colours would work better together. I love how the beautiful teal colours from the light in the window above are reflected in the colour of the dress. We also lit the background with the headlights from our production vehicle parked just out of frame – you can see that low light in the picture, raking from right to left, highlighting the wrestlers and lifting them out from the background. From a technical point of view it was a very tricky shot. I’m not going to tell you exactly how it was done, but I promise there were no wires, nothing like that. What you are seeing is them mid-flight. We kept experimenting to see which moves created the most dynamic shapes and allowed the dresses to flow and billow. We must have done 30 takes for each image but the women never batted an eye despite the physical toll. They’re incredible.

The wrestling matches might be staged – with the técnicos (the good guys) versus the rudos (the bad guys), but that doesn’t make them any less physically challenging. In some matches the women also take on men – guys often twice their size – and hurl them over their shoulders. But, however much it’s for show, the ring is still a sheet of plywood on top of stainless steel struts; when you hit it, it still hurts, you still bleed.

I’ve just returned from Sierra Leone where I was photographing amputee football teams – men who have lost legs during the civil war. Most of the imagery we’re used to digesting from Africa is documentary in style, or in bleached, brown tones, which is frequently counter to the vibrancy of colour there. I try to challenge these visual tropes by consciously shooting against them, especially by using lighting in settings you wouldn’t expect. I arrived in Sierra Leone with 10 cases of equipment, and for the Climbing Cholitas series we carried battery-powered studio flash units up to 5,000m to shoot the climbers in a way not ordinarily seen in mountaineering photography.

If possible I want these photos to provide some sort of tangible benefit for their subjects. I don’t want to rock up, take a bunch of pictures and leave again. I’m using the images from the Sierra Leone footballers to drive a GoFundMe I’ve set up to purchase crutches for the players, as they are prohibitively expensive there. And wherever possible I spend time with the people I’m shooting. Just hang out and chat. I owe it to them to produce images that do them justice.

Todd Antony’s CV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYgrg_0bOJPGow00

Born : New Zealand, 1975.
Trained : Photographer’s assistant.
Influences: Edward Burtynsky, Gregory Crewdson, Nick Brandt – This Empty World.
High point : “That I get to do what I love as my job – travelling the world meeting amazing people and sharing moments with them.”
Low point : “I’d shot an ad campaign in India with an amazing all-female motorcycling group. Just a few weeks later one of the main women in the group died in a motorway accident. She had a young daughter and this amazing energy and personality that shone through and had resonated with all of us working on the project.”
Top tip : “Shoot what excites you and makes something tick inside you. If it doesn’t excite you, chances are what you’re producing won’t connect with as many people as it could.”

• See more at toddantony.com .

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Burtynsky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolivia#Amputee Football#Wrestlers#Combat#Indians#Mexican#Cholitas#La Paz#South American#Ponkiss#Sierra Leone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Deaths of police officer and son treated as suspected murder-suicide

The deaths of a police officer and his three-year-old son in Kidderminster are being treated as a suspected murder-suicide. West Mercia police assistant chief constable Damian Barratt said that although the deaths of David Louden, 39, and Harrison Louden were originally treated as unexplained, the force was now satisfied no other parties had been involved.
POTUSThe Guardian

America will never be back like before, but the world still needs democratic leadership

“America is back,” said President Joe Biden earlier this year, and the entire democratic world breathed a sigh of relief. But as we watch the debacle of the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan – Kabul as Saigon 2 – a ghostly voice whispers to us: what if America is not back? What if it is never coming back? What happens then? The Chinese century? Europe as new leader of the free world? Or just plain old international anarchy?
PoliticsThe Guardian

More than 1,000 civilians have died in Myanmar unrest, say activists

Myanmar’s security forces have killed more than 1,000 civilians since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi from power six months ago, according to an advocacy group. The country has been in turmoil since 1 February, when the armed forces seized power in a lightning coup, triggering dissent as protesters demanded a return to democracy.
PhotographyArchDaily

World Photography Day: 25 Emerging Architectural Photographers from Around the Globe

Architectural photography has developed into its own art form, and it might be as important as the built work itself. We consume architecture not only physically and spatially in a building but also through photographs. A good image reportage work can give the viewer a feeling of the atmosphere, senses, and design intentions the project may spark, without actually being in the place. Photography is also a way of documenting the project's process, the use of materials, lighting, and architectural elements, and as a result, tell a complete story behind a building.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mexican Archaeologists Forced to Bury an Unusual Discovery Made in Old Aztec Capital

In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico have announced they plan to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part of the Albarradón de Ecatepec: a flood-control system of dikes and waterways constructed to protect the historical city of Tenochtitlan from rising waters. Tenochtitlan, widely viewed as the capital of the Aztec Empire, featured numerous dam systems to prevent flooding from torrential rains, but Spanish conquistadors failed at first to...
Americaswcn247.com

Report shines light on abuse by Bolivia's interim government

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s past interim government came to power by sidestepping constitutional rules for presidential succession and relied on systematic torture to persecute opponents in the tumultuous aftermath of Evo Morales’ resignation in 2019. That's according to a new report by independent human rights experts commissioned by the Organization of American States. The scathing report is the most comprehensive look at the events surrounding Bolivia's disputed 2019 elections. It is likely to undercut criticism by the Biden administration that the jailing of the head of the interim government on charges tied to the unrest was politically motivated.
AmericasPosted by
TravelNoire

The Largest Cemetery Of Enslaved Africans In The Americas Is Now A Museum In Rio

Buried and forgotten for almost 200 years, a cemetery of enslaved Africans who arrived in Rio de Janeiro in the 18th and 19th centuries has been turned into a museum. Discovered in the 1990s during a renovation process of an abandoned house in Rio de Janeiro, the Museum of Pretos Novos Cemetery (Newly Arrived Blacks Cemetery Museum) now lies in Rio’s downtown area, and it is one of the most painful sites from the slavery era in Brazil.
PetsSalamanca Press

Bolivia: Pets blessed on San Roque's feast day

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5bdde23b93e54987a789bb23565da63c.
HealthMetro International

Former Bolivian President Anez taken to hospital for third time in two weeks

LA PAZ (Reuters) -Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez was briefly taken to a hospital from jail on Wednesday, her third hospital trip in two weeks. Doctors said she had a thorax exam and is suffering from hypertension. She has since returned to the jail. One of the attorneys who represents Anez, Norka Cuellar, told journalists the former leader’s condition was “serious,” without elaborating.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Helps Shyne Return To The United States As A Diplomat

In 1999, roughly a year before the release of his debut self-titled album, former Bad Boy rapper Shyne was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment for his infamous New York nightclub altercation with Diddy. In 2001, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison, and after being released from prison in 2009, the Belizean rapper was subsequently deported due to being a non-citizen felon.
Travelmatadornetwork.com

What it’s like to travel to Mexico right now

Mexico has long been a favorite destination for travelers coming from the US. That was true earlier in the pandemic as people flew to one of the few countries that Americans could enter, and it’s remained true as vaccination rates in the US increase and travel picks back up. I...
Books & LiteratureScience News

A new book reveals stories of ancient life written in North America’s rocks

Imagine a world where pigeon-sized dragonflies soar above spiders with half-meter-long legs, where 2-meter-long millipedes slither and 20-kilogram scorpions hunt. About 300 million years ago, such surreal creatures thrived; today, rocks hint at how these and other creatures in the deep past lived. These clues allow geologist and writer John Dvorak to vividly re-create ancient landscapes in How the Mountains Grew: A New Geological History of North America.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Australia’s failure to vaccinate Indigenous people

Covid-19 is spreading throughout western NSW – even infiltrating small, remote Indigenous communities – in what is now the worst outbreak for the Aboriginal population in this pandemic so far. Meanwhile vaccination rates for Indigenous people are lagging behind the general population, with particularly low rates across western NSW. Indigenous...
WorldThe Guardian

‘Panjshir stands strong’: Afghanistan’s last holdout against the Taliban

When President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan, and the Taliban seized Kabul in a single bloodless day, the country’s long civil war seemed all but over. But within hours a group of fighters and politicians had vowed otherwise, promising to fight back from the last corner of the country not under control of the militant group.
EconomyPopculture

Watch: Giant Cargo Ship Crimson Polaris Snaps in Half After Japanese Port Accident

A massive cargo ship snapped in half while anchored just off the northeastern coast of Japan on Thursday, but thankfully there were no casualties. The 40,000-ton Crimson Polaris suffered an accidental split that widened until the whole ship split, according to a report by Reuters. The Japanese Coast Guard helped to evacuate the ship safely.
U.S. PoliticsThe Guardian

Thursday briefing: No American left behind

Hello, Virginia Harrison here with the top stories this morning. Joe Biden has said troops may stay in Afghanistan beyond 31 August, the deadline the US president had set to end the war. Facing sharp criticism over America’s exit from the long-running conflict, Biden said there was no way for the US to withdraw from Afghanistan “without chaos ensuing”. In order to safely evacuate Americans via Kabul airport, he said US troops might stay past the end of the month. It follows fears from Whitehall that the Americans could pull out within days, raising concerns over the emergency airlift of thousands of people from Afghanistan.
HealthThe Guardian

Morning mail: Delta’s risk to kids, interpreter shot in Kabul, bird of the year

Good morning. More than 100 childcare centres across Australia have been closed due to the “immediate risk” posed to children by the Delta variant. There are nearly 3,000 documented cases among children under 10 and the federal government is being urged to outline a vaccination timeline for this cohort. Australians are experiencing “behavioural fatigue” after a series of lockdowns, with experts saying: “It may not be so much about complacency but about people’s capacity to comply with lockdown restrictions.”
U.S. PoliticsThe Guardian

Biden says Americans can get Covid booster shots starting next month

Joe Biden said on Wednesday his administration planned to make Covid-19 vaccine booster shots available to all Americans starting on 20 September as infections rise from the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The White House is prepared to offer a third booster shot starting on that date to all Americans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy