Line ‘em up! Fourth Annual Shelby Car Show on tap Saturday, Aug. 14

The first day of school may be right around the corner but summer isn’t over yet! Come out and enjoy one of the last days of summer during the annual Shelby Car Show taking place on Main Street, Saturday, Aug. 14. Registration and line-up gets underway from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with show and shine taking place from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. This show has just continued to get bigger and better over the years and organizer and host, Todd Howell, is hoping for the best one yet!