Three Colorado government agencies have joined the growing number of entities requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Corrections, the Colorado Department of Human Services and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced this week that agency staff members and other state employees that interact with vulnerable populations and populations living in congregate living settings will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Delta variant is increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in our state like in the rest of the country and data shows that unvaccinated people are at a higher risk of getting the COVID-19 virus and spreading it to others.