Back-to-school needs are more than just supplies, volunteer with Front Range CASA

By Glacier Reporter
cutbankpioneerpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s nearing that time of year again when the children head off to school. Front Range CASA knows that this time of year can be stressful to both students and parents. Children and youth who have experienced abuse or neglect and are currently in the child welfare system may reenter schools after a significant period of remote learning or enter a new school with higher levels of stress and uncertainty. But this is also a time for these children to be excited about, returning to the stability schools provide, as they look forward to seeing their friends, teachers and staff and return to their extra-curricular activities.

