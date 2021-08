During the summer heat, a cool, refreshing salad is often just what you need for dinner. And, you don’t contribute to the heat by firing up the stove. After years of trying to grow different types of lettuces in my garden, I’ve come to realize sometimes its better to let the professionals do it; this time of year, lettuce in my raised beds usually wilts, turns brown and drops dead, so I rely on our Farmers Market to make summer salads.