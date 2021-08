The North Central Montana Friends of NRA are excited to be able to gather together again. The committee and the Pondera Shooting Sports Club, with the help of the 4-H Shooting Sport Club, will be hosting its 20th annual banquet on Oct. 2 at the Pondera Shooting Sports Club in Conrad. Doors open at 5 p.m., social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. with the prime rib dinner at 7:15 p.m.