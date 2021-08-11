Cancel
Museums

Museum of the Plains Indian is now open

By Glacier Reporter
cutbankpioneerpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Museum of the Plains Indian, administered by the U.S. Department of the Interior, Indian Arts and Crafts Board, reopened to the public effective July 27. The Museum will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be closed to the public on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. On Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m., the Museum will be open on a limited basis only to vulnerable populations. This includes seniors, immune compromised and other high-risk individuals. Admission to the Museum is free in 2021.

