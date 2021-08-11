Museum of the Plains Indian is now open

In the last year or so, the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Mass. has been quietly updating its second floor. Although it was just three years ago, it feels like many more years since the community’s uproar over the Museum’s deaccessioning of some of its most valuable objects, the resignation of the director and the hiring of his replacement. All of that was followed, of course, by the pandemic, which temporarily shut down or curtailed the offerings of many local cultural organizations. The Museum kept up its community focus with a robust program of virtual exhibitions and programs.