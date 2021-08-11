Cancel
Spain gets green light to test homegrown COVID vaccine on humans, PM says

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a news conference after a meeting with King Felipe at Marivent Palace in Mallorca as part of their annual summer meeting in the island, Spain, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

MADRID, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Spain's medicines agency has authorized the first round of clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Spanish company Hipra, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday.

The early stage clinical trial will recruit dozens of participants from Spanish hospitals to test the drug's safety and tolerability, as well as its immunogenicity and efficacy, the medicines agency said in a statement.

Hipra, which has manufacturing bases in Spain and Brazil, said it could produce up to 400 million doses in 2022 and 1.2 billion in 2023.

"Spain's medicines and health products agency has just authorized clinical tests of the Spanish COVID vaccine on humans," Sanchez told a news conference in Lanzarote in the Canary Islands.

Hipra, a pharmaceutical lab that mainly researches and manufactures veterinary vaccines, has been working on two COVID-19 shots.

One is based on the same RNA messenger technology used in Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna's (MRNA.O) shots, while the second, which has just received approval for trial, uses a recombinant protein like U.S. based drugmaker Novavax.

Related
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

New Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine Side Effects Being Studied in Europe

Vaccines Face Safety Probe After Reports of New Adverse Effects. Another bump in the road for the mRNA vaccines. In June 2021, the FDA required Pfizer-BioNech and Moderna put a warning label on their vaccines, alerting users to a rare possible side effect of heart inflammation in some individuals. After an intensive study, regulators concluded that the benefits outweighed the risks.
Medical & BiotechWNMT AM 650

Rentschler ready to start commercial production of CureVac COVID-19 shot

BERLIN (Reuters) – German contract drug manufacturer Rentschler Biopharma is in final preparations to start commercial production of CureVac’s COVID-19 vaccine, its chief executive said, despite uncertainty over whether the shot will gain European Union approval. Based in Laupheim in southern Germany, Rentschler has built a dedicated production suite for...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Posted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

World Health Organization Says China Pressured Them From Releasing Hypothesis That Coronavirus Escaped From A Lab

A scientist with theWorld Health Organization is in charge of investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic has admitted that China pressured independent investigators to not include the hypothesis that the original virus escaped from a lab there. A documentary aired on Thursday, August 12th on Danish television, Peter Embarek admitted that Chinese coworkers firmly opposed that COVID started in a lab in the country.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
WorldPosted by
Indy100

Student who says he ‘went on holiday’ to Afghanistan and ‘got stuck in Kabul’ claims he’s been evacuated to Dubai

A British student who apparently decided to go on holiday to Afghanistan and claimed he got stuck in Kabul as people try to leave the country to escape Taliban rule has now said he has been evacuated to Dubai.Writing on Facebook, Miles Routledge, who says he is a Loughborough University student, claimed he had been evacuated from a safe house this morning.Upon his alleged arrival, he posted a video that appears to show him in an airport and said he was “all safe”.Routledge had claimed he had been abandoned by the British embassy, who he said had not responded...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers bring chaos to vaccine meeting as they chant ‘Heil Fauci’ and threaten ‘Gates of Hell’ opening

Anti-vaccine campaigners caused chaotic scenes at a local government meeting in California. They came together to vocalise their opposition to the measures being discussed by San Diego officials to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, such as vaccine mandates. At a San Diego County of Board of Supervisor meeting, representatives from numerous...
Mental HealthShropshire Star

Gun licence applicants to undergo medical checks, Home Secretary announces

Doctors will have to confirm whether an applicant has any ‘relevant medical conditions’, including an assessment of their mental health. Doctors will be required to undertake medical checks on anyone applying for a firearms licence under new measures being introduced in the wake of the Plymouth mass shooting, the Home Secretary has said.
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

BeiGene's Pediatric Tumor Drug Scores Conditional Approval In China

The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted conditional approval for BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) - EUSA Pharma's (UK) Qarziba (dinutuximab beta) in high-risk neuroblastoma patients. The approval comes for patients aged 12 months and above who have previously received induction chemotherapy and achieved at least a partial response, followed...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”

