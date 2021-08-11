Should Congress pour trillions more into broken bureaucracies?

Democracy is cratering, thanks to Republicans and a broken Senate. This spending plan is the Democrats’ best and possibly only chance to deliver. Checking the news was less of a habit and more of an involuntary bodily function for the past few years, peaking with the Capitol riots in the first week of 2021. Now, after the explosive growth of news consumption in 2020, prime-time ratings on all the major cable news channels are down by more than a third.