Should Congress pour trillions more into broken bureaucracies?

By Ron Faucheux
Washington Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s astounding that government reform is not much of an issue in today’s politics. If Republicans really cared about bloated government, they would hit the issue hard. If Democrats really cared about the capacity of an activist government to deliver services competently, they would make it a top priority as well. But as Congress pours trillions of new dollars into federal and state bureaucracies, we should ask: Will the money be well spent?

