Researchers at the Learning Lab and the Human Performance Lab are studying teen drivers’ cognitive skills and their use of automated driving systems. They are seeking teen drivers who are ready to test for their junior operator license. In the first visit, teen drivers will complete several computer tasks during a 75-minute session at the Learning Lab. In each of the next four visits, teens will complete a 60-minute driving session in the driving simulator at the Human Performance Lab. Participants should not be prone to motion sickness.