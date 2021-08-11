Cancel
Texas State

Dozens of Texas hospitals are out of ICU beds as COVID-19 cases surge

By Texas Tribune
myrgv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of Texas hospitals have run out of intensive care unit beds as COVID-19 surges faster than any other time during the pandemic, propelled by the new delta variant. The state is divided into 22 trauma service areas, and half of them reported 10 or fewer available ICU beds on Sunday. As more than 9,400 COVID-19 patients fill the state’s ICUs, which are reserved for the patients who are the sickest or most injured, the trauma service area that includes Laredo reported no available ICU beds, while the area that includes Abilene reported having one.

Related
Public HealthSeattle Times

Mississippi braces for ‘failure’ of hospital system due to COVID-19 surge and lack of ICU beds

A surge in coronavirus patients and a shortage of health-care workers and intensive care unit beds have pushed Mississippi’s hospital system to the brink of “failure,” state health officials warned Wednesday, saying drastic federal intervention was needed to help the state grapple with the thousands of new daily infections that have overwhelmed doctors and nurses.
Arkansas StateKTAL

Gov. Hutchinson: Arkansas hospitals adding ICU and surge beds, nearly half of ICU patients have COVID

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that a statewide response plan is increasing the number of hospital beds in Arkansas but also noted just how much critical care is going to residents fighting COVID-19. In a tweet, Hutchinson explained that using the state’s COVIDCom plan, Arkansas hospitals have been able to add 17 ICU beds around the state, as well as an additional 689 medical surge beds.
Mississippi Statewcbi.com

Mississippi largest hospitals out of ICU beds

Mississippi’s largest hospitals, including those in Columbus, Starkville, and Tupelo are out of I.C.U. beds. The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting more than 6,900 new COVID-19 cases from the past three days. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says Level one through 3 hospitals, those that provide the...
Edinburg, TXmyrgv.com

DHR reopens COVID units due to rising hospitalizations

EDINBURG — With the continued rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, DHR Health is finding itself in a similar position as it did last summer — opening up units for their COVID-positive patients. But while the need for the extra space is a bleak familiarity, the lack of nursing staff and the continuing demand for treatment among non-COVID patients has left the hospital system in arguably a worse position this time around.
Health Serviceseverythinglubbock.com

ICU beds running out as delta variant surges

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Hospitals across the South are in crisis mode, with ICU beds dwindling and hospital staff spread thin. “Our staff are burnt out,” said Anna Adams, the senior vice president of external affairs at the Georgia Hospital Association. “They have been working long hours for more than a year.”
Austin, TXkut.org

Austin Area Down To Two Available ICU Beds As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Surge

Hospitals in the Austin area are down to just two staffed intensive care unit beds as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue climbing. The Austin area is part of Trauma Service Area O, which is an 11-county region with 2.3 million residents. On Monday, there were six ICU beds left in this region. Now, there are two, Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes told a meeting of Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council members Tuesday morning.
Alabama Statefox5atlanta.com

Alabama runs out of ICU beds as southern states slammed with COVID-19 cases

Multiple southern states are grappling with a shortage of ICU beds and hospital capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the U.S. The country is seeing the coronavirus storming back, driven by a combination of the highly contagious delta variant and lagging vaccination rates, especially in the South and other rural and conservative parts of the country. New cases nationwide are averaging about 123,000 per day, a level last seen in early February, and deaths are running at over 500 a day, turning the clock back to May.
Dallas, GAWTVM

No pediatric ICU beds available in Dallas amid COVID-19 surge

DALLAS (AP) - A top county official says there are no available pediatric intensive care beds in the Dallas area, with hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says ICU beds for children are at capacity in the 19-county area in and around Dallas.
Nashville, TNfox17.com

ICU bed numbers dwindle as COVID-19 cases rise

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — As of Tuesday, our state health department is reporting 41 new COVID-19 deaths. At the same time the number of available beds in intensive care units across Tennessee is dwindling, dropping by more than 1,800. Dr. Todd Rice is the ICU director at Vanderbilt University Medical...
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

Only 2 Alabama ICU beds available Monday as COVID-19 surge threatens hospital resources

Alabama hospitals on Monday reported almost zero available intensive care unit capacity amid a COVID-19 surge and hospitalization spike connected to unvaccinated patients. Alabama Hospital Association Director Dr. Don Williamson said Monday reports showed two available beds in the entire state. ICU beds are constantly in flux as hospitals try to flex resources and staff to accommodate a growing patient load, but Monday's data indicates the severe strain the current COVID-19 wave is putting on Alabama's health care system.
Texas Statemyrgv.com

Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office, who said the Republican is in good health and experiencing no symptoms. Abbott, who was vaccinated in December and has refused calls to reinstate mask mandates as the highly contagious delta variant...

