U.S. wheat eases, Paris futures stay firm as world crop assessed

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat seen lower on spillover weakness from corn and soybeans, as well as a firmer dollar which tends to make U.S. grains less competitive globally. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Aug. 12 at 306,700 tonnes, in line with trade expectations. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat was last down 10 cents at $7.41-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last down 13-1/4 cents at $7.23-1/2 per bushel. MGEX December spring wheat fell 4-1/4 cents to $9.06-3/4. CORN - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Corn futures were seen lower on expectations for beneficial rains in portions of the U.S. Corn Belt in the coming days. Additional pressure noted from weakness in outside markets including crude oil and metals, and a stronger dollar , which tends to make U.S. grains less competitive globally. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week ended Aug. 12 at 726,500 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), in line with trade expectations. * The Pro Farmer tour late Wednesday projected the Illinois corn yield at 196.30 bushels per acre, up from a year ago and the tour's three-year average. Corn yield prospects in the western third of Iowa are also above-average. The tour is expected to release estimates for all of Iowa and Minnesota later on Thursday. * CBOT December corn last traded down 7-1/4 cents higher at $5.57-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 15 to 18 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen lower on forecasts for beneficial rains in the U.S. Midwest crop belt and broad weakness in outside markets including crude oil, metals and equities. Improving export demand may underpin values. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week ended Aug. 12 at 2.210 million tonnes (old and new crop years combined), topping trade expectations. * Through its daily reporting system, the USDA confirmed private sales of 263,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and another 148,590 tonnes to Mexico, the latest in a string of sales. * The Pro Farmer tour said soybean pod counts in Illinois and the western third of Iowa are up from last year and the three-year average. The tour is expected to release estimates for all of Iowa and Minnesota later on Thursday. * November soybeans were last down 18-1/4 cents at $13.35 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)