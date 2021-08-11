Cancel
Agriculture

U.S. wheat eases, Paris futures stay firm as world crop assessed

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat eased back on Wednesday, while Paris futures struck new contract highs, as the market awaited a U.S. government world crop report for a gauge of rain-hit harvesting in western Europe and reduced expectations of Russian supply. U.S. soybeans rose for a second session...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Futures Contracts#Paris#European Union#Maize#Reuters#Russian#Malaysian#Cbot#Euronext#North American#Eu#Usda
Related
Agricultureworkboat.com

Barged grain movements and rates strong, USDA says

For the week ending Aug. 14, year-to-date (YTD) downbound barged grain volumes on the Mississippi River reached 25.2 million tons—20% higher than 2020 and 14% higher than the previous five-year average, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. Strong demand for exports from China has been the main driving force...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall to 6-day low, export demand caps losses

CANBERRA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower as improving weather forecasts pushed prices to a six-day low, though losses were checked by strong demand for U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.5% to $13.46-3/4 a bushel by 0144...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans drop for 3rd session on improved U.S. weather

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid for a third consecutive session on Thursday with prices weighed down by expectations of welcome rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest, although losses were curbed by strong demand for U.S. supplies. Wheat slid, giving up some of last session's strong...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

England wheat area rises by 28% on last year -ministry

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The wheat area in England for this year's harvest rose 28% from 2020 to 1.62 million hectares, Britain's farm ministry said on Thursday issuing provisional results of its June survey. The estimate was broadly in line with a survey issued by the Agriculture and Horticulture...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat seen down 8-10 cents; corn down 5-7 cents; soy down 15-18 cents

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat seen lower on spillover weakness from corn and soybeans, as well as a firmer dollar which tends to make U.S. grains less competitive globally. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Aug. 12 at 306,700 tonnes, in line with trade expectations. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat was last down 10 cents at $7.41-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last down 13-1/4 cents at $7.23-1/2 per bushel. MGEX December spring wheat fell 4-1/4 cents to $9.06-3/4. CORN - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Corn futures were seen lower on expectations for beneficial rains in portions of the U.S. Corn Belt in the coming days. Additional pressure noted from weakness in outside markets including crude oil and metals, and a stronger dollar , which tends to make U.S. grains less competitive globally. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week ended Aug. 12 at 726,500 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), in line with trade expectations. * The Pro Farmer tour late Wednesday projected the Illinois corn yield at 196.30 bushels per acre, up from a year ago and the tour's three-year average. Corn yield prospects in the western third of Iowa are also above-average. The tour is expected to release estimates for all of Iowa and Minnesota later on Thursday. * CBOT December corn last traded down 7-1/4 cents higher at $5.57-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 15 to 18 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen lower on forecasts for beneficial rains in the U.S. Midwest crop belt and broad weakness in outside markets including crude oil, metals and equities. Improving export demand may underpin values. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week ended Aug. 12 at 2.210 million tonnes (old and new crop years combined), topping trade expectations. * Through its daily reporting system, the USDA confirmed private sales of 263,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and another 148,590 tonnes to Mexico, the latest in a string of sales. * The Pro Farmer tour said soybean pod counts in Illinois and the western third of Iowa are up from last year and the three-year average. The tour is expected to release estimates for all of Iowa and Minnesota later on Thursday. * November soybeans were last down 18-1/4 cents at $13.35 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy sag on broad commodities weakness; U.S. rains eyed

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures fell about 2% on Thursday, following broad declines in commodities including crude oil and metals tied to fears about slowing global growth, analysts said. Pressure also stemmed from forecasts for rains in northwestern portions of the Midwest that could improve...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Consider margin protection for the 2022 crop, farm specialist says

Growers should consider use of Margin Protection crop insurance for managing ’22 crop revenue risks. Margin Protection (MP) provides coverage against an unexpected decrease in operating margin (revenue less input costs). It is area-based, using county-level estimates of average revenue and input costs to establish the amount of coverage and trigger revenue. An indemnity payment may be made when the harvest margin for the county is lower than the trigger margin due to a decrease in revenue and/or an increase in input costs.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hogs drop in broader commodities market sell-off

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Cattle and hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell on Thursday, tracking broader market pressure amid worries about global growth and despite rising prices for beef and pork, traders said. Crude oil fell to its lowest levels since May and the U.S. dollar surged...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat edges lower, global supply concerns limit losses

CANBERRA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday as a stronger dollar weighed on prices, although concerns about global supplies provided a floor to losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2% at $7.33-1/2 a bushel by 0134...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Kazakhstan sees 2021 grain crop down 24% due to drought

(Adds details, quotes, context) NUR-SULTAN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan expects its 2021 grain crop to fall by 24% to 15.3 million tonnes after drought hit main producing regions of the Central Asian nation, acting Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashokeyev told a government meeting on Wednesday. Kazakhstan, the top grain producer...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine 2021/22 grain exports seen rising to 57 mln T, says APK-Inform

KYIV, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine is likely to increase its grain exports to 57 million tonnes in the 2021/22 July-June season from 45.5 million tonnes in 2020/21 thanks to a bigger harvest, analyst APK-Inform said on Wednesday. The exports are likely to include 21.1 million tonnes of wheat, 4.4...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Russia's agriculture ministry delays grain harvesting data

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry, which usually discloses grain harvesting data daily, has delayed its publication, its website showed on Wednesday. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, supplying it mainly to Africa and the Middle East. It competes with the European Union and Ukraine. The latest...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Romania reaps 11.3 mln T wheat, yields recover as expected

BUCHAREST, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Romania has so far reaped a bumper 11.3 million tonnes of wheat, agriculture ministry partial data showed on Wednesday, due to an expected sharp recovery in yields after a drought-driven crop fall to 6.4 million in 2020. Romania has been among the largest grain sellers...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rise on firm cash market, beef prices

CHICAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange firmed on Wednesday on higher cash cattle and beef prices, while feeder cattle gained as rains were forecast to hit drought-parched grazing pastures in the western Midwest and northern Plains, traders said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture...
EconomyAgriculture Online

Vietnam to consider cutting rice production area due to low prices

HANOI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam will consider cutting the area under rice cultivation if prices of the grain fall further, the country's agriculture minister said, as farmers struggle to offload their new harvest due to weak demand and strict coronavirus movement curbs. "We have to consider plans to reduce...
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

First in-person wheat trade team tours PNW's 'unusual' crop

The first in-person trade team representing overseas wheat customers since the COVID-19 pandemic began toured the Pacific Northwest this week. Two North American representatives of the Nisshin Seifun Group from Japan visited Idaho, Oregon and Washington. They are based in Minneapolis, Minn., and Vancouver, B.C., in Canada. "Due to COVID...
Agricultureagrinews-pubs.com

U.S. average corn yield below trade expectations

MINNEAPOLIS — The highly anticipated survey-based August crop production and supply and demand estimates reports featured a slice of bull and bear fodder with corn leading the way. “The trade was kind of building this report up to be pretty important and as it turned out it was a little...

