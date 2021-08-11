Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 05:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Heat and Smoke Impacts Wildfire smoke from the Dixie fire and other area wildfires west of the Sierra will continue to produce smoke and haze for much of northern California and Nevada. In addition, temperatures will be around 100 degrees for many of the hotter valleys and close to 90 degrees in Sierra communities. Several days of heat along with the smoke may exacerbate heat health symptoms. Bottom line: Air quality impacts will likely persist along with elevated heat impacts. Consider having some contingency plans if you were planning on being outdoors for extended periods. Here are a few other tips from the Washoe County Air Quality Management Division: 1. Reduce or stop outdoor activity and stay inside. 2. Keep AC on if available, the fresh-air intake closed, filter clean, and windows closed. 3. Pay attention to air quality on AirNow.gov. 4. Follow the advice of your doctor, especially those with heart or lung disease. For more tips on how to keep yourself and others safe, check with your local air quality district. The latest air quality measurements are available at www.airnow.gov