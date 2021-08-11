12 children dead in hot car deaths across US so far this year, says AAA

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - At least twelve children have died across the nation so far this year after being left in hot vehicles, says AAA. The latest tragedy happened Tuesday in Fairfax County after a five-year-old was found dead in a vehicle. Police say the child was left inside of the car for several hours. Earlier in the day a parent drove the child and several young siblings home. They say the siblings got out of the vehicle but the five-year-old was left inside, strapped into a car seat. At this time, police say it appears like a terrible accident.