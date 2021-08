The Senate adopted Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution just before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning in a 50-49 vote along party lines. Republicans uniformly voted against the blueprint that could open the door to a massive spending package calling for an expansion of Medicare and federal safety net programs along with sweeping changes to the country’s child care, education and climate change efforts. Those changes would be financed at least in part by tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations.