Pixel-art Survival Horror Lamentum Gets a Release Date
Love can make you do strange things, which explains why Lamentum’s protagonist would consult with someone called Lord Steinrot. Silent Hill sounds faintly ominous, but you could forgive James for not seeing a red flag. Steinrot, though? Really? Still, given that Victor Hartwell’s wife is dying, he’s pretty desperate, heading to Grau Hill Manor after its master. Naturally, things don’t go well and he ends of facing off against all manner of Lovecraftian beasties.www.gamespew.com
Comments / 0