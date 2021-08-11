Pink Nois Delivers His Latest Album, ‘Author’

Matphilly delivers his debut album i may be through with the past, but the past is not through with me on Nightenjin that’s filled with unique sounds. Born and raised in California, matphilly‘s beginnings with music can be traced back to birth. With musicians as parents, the artist was surrounded by instruments and fueled with the desire to create. Growing up heavily influenced by punk rock and house music, matphilly played in hardcore, pop-punk, and emo bands before stumbling across Skrillex and eventually returning to his passion for electronic music to embark on a new sonic journey. Now, he’s bestowed his debut album i may be through with the past, but the past is not through with me out now on Nightenjin Records.