Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pink Nois Delivers His Latest Album, ‘Author’

By Ryan Shepard
Posted by 
defpen
defpen
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oftentimes, our favorite artists make us dig beneath the surface to find out more about them. For example, 6LACK has been my favorite artist since late 2016. After listening to Free 6LACK once, listeners have a decent idea of who he is and what he stands for, but they don’t know the full story. Listeners wouldn’t know that he worked alongside Flo Rida early on or that he had a daughter. With that same mindset, I am starting to learn more about one of my new favorite acts, Pink Nois.

defpen.com

Comments / 0

defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flo Rida
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicedmidentity.com

matphilly Delivers Diverse Debut Album on Nightenjin

Matphilly delivers his debut album i may be through with the past, but the past is not through with me on Nightenjin that’s filled with unique sounds. Born and raised in California, matphilly‘s beginnings with music can be traced back to birth. With musicians as parents, the artist was surrounded by instruments and fueled with the desire to create. Growing up heavily influenced by punk rock and house music, matphilly played in hardcore, pop-punk, and emo bands before stumbling across Skrillex and eventually returning to his passion for electronic music to embark on a new sonic journey. Now, he’s bestowed his debut album i may be through with the past, but the past is not through with me out now on Nightenjin Records.
Musicpopwrapped.com

Dondi Presents His New Album ‘Swim In Your Skin’

Philadelphia-based soul artist Dondi has been around music since he was a young boy. Having started out performing with the Philadelphia Musical Academy Boys Choir, after a stint in the army, he went onto become the frontman for the JellyRoll event band, who played huge venues including Madison Square Garden and at the White House. Fast forward twenty years and Dondi made the choice to step out on his own and became truly hands-on in all aspects of his music, from song-writing, producing and recording.
Musicthis song is sick

CAPYAC Deliver Infectious Disco-Fueled Album ‘CAPYAC FOREVER’

Relentlessly funky, LA-based electronic crossover act, CAPYAC, have created quite the unique brand with their ability to breathe a new life into disco, house, and everything in between. The duo have been providing glimpses into their upcoming album for a few months now including their booty-shaking “Ooeeooeeoo” and beautifully transformative nu-disco “Simultaneous.” Without further ado, they’ve finally unleashed their latest album, CAPYAC FOREVER, out now via Eye in the Sky Collective/ONErpm.
Musicdistrictmagazine.ie

New Albums: Nas, Skiifall, Pink Siifu & more

With the endless onslaught of new music every Friday it’s hard to keep up with all the new releases. We’ve curated the essential new albums and projects out today for you to check out. Nas – King’s Disease II. Last year, Nas dropped the Hit-Boy executive produced King’s Disease. Today,...
Musicedmsauce.com

Parker Opens the “Gateway” To His Debut Album

Following the release of his single “Gone” a few weeks ago, PARKER is back with the second look at his forthcoming debut album in “Gateway” feat. Lucas Marx. Dipping his toes into the D&B realm, Parker shows that he's much more than a one-trick pony; in fact, his music has so much more depth and versatility to it than most may realize. His debut album is rumored to an amalgamation of styles that highlights who he is and what he's capable of as an artist.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Pink Siifu – GUMBO’!

Pink Siifu serves a soulful dish full of creative chaos. Oftentimes, it seems like artists are confined to having one genre brand them. If you make a certain kind of music that garners success, it’s obvious that you need to maintain that sound since it worked so well. Yet it’s artists like Pink Siifu that defy this unwritten rule. Instead of opting for the spacey and jazzy sounds from his early Bandcamp days, he is reaching for every genre and putting his own spin on it. Like the Southern dish its name is derived from, GUMBO’! is a big pot of different sounds and features that work well together.
Minneapolis, MNmusicinminnesota.com

A chat with Chaz Kangas about his new album “Small Hours”

There are few people on this planet that I find as genuinely interesting as I do Chaz Kangas. He’s one of those people that, as soon as they start talking, I find myself hanging off every single word that flows out of their mouth. He seems to have a story, anecdote, or piece of advice for every single situation imaginable and is one of the most kind-hearted and authentic people I’ve had the pleasure of meeting here in Minnesota.
Charleston, SCCharleston City Paper

Kozelski hosting vinyl release for latest album, ‘Collector’

The Monsters from Outer Space return to rock the Tin Roof. Local horror-punk three-piece The Monsters from Outer Space is back in action Friday at Tin Roof, in honor of the release of the new album, Stench of Death. The band will be supported by fellow Charleston-based punk rockers Guardians’ Warlock and Coffin Slide. The Monsters of Outer Space, aka The MOFOS, is comprised of Dr. […]
Musiclahiphopevents.com

[ARTIST FEATURE] KILO TAE DELIVERS HIS LATEST EP, “INFINITY”

Northeast Baltimore’s own Kilo Tae delivered his latest EP, ” Infinity”. Six songs filled with perspective and a glimpse of his grind. “Growing up in Baltimore prepares you for the worse”, Kilo Tae said. It explains the hustle in his music you hear right out the gate with “Bruce Wayne”, where he clearly makes a statement that you can’t stop his grind.
Musicy100fm.com

Brett Young shares his 'Weekends' plans: He’s giving his latest album the acoustic treatment

Three months after the arrival of Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, Brett Young will give his newest album the acoustic treatment. The singer has announced Weekends Look a Little Acoustic These Days, an all-acoustic, seven-song reimagining of the collection. The acoustic album arrives September 3, but you can hear the stripped-down version of Brett's current single, "Not Yet," right now.
Musicenergy941.com

The Weeknd Reveals The Artists That Inspired His Next Album

In a recent interview with Apple Music, The Weeknd played a mix of music that has inspired his new album. He played both Everytime and Toxic from Britney Spears. He also played music from Nas, Kanye West and Tyler the Creator to name a few. He said he is almost...
MusicPosted by
defpen

Leon Bridges Adds Context To His Latest Album, Gold-Diggers Sound, With This Special Release

If you were to ask ten different people what the best album of 2021 is, you’d likely get 10 different answers. Frankly, they’d all probably be right. Nas delivered King’s Disease II, J. Cole dropped The Off-Season, Jazmine Sullivan came through with Heaux Tales and Joyce Wrice performed well on Overgrown. With that said, there’s one album that needs to be on everyone’s list, Gold-Diggers Sound by Leon Bridges.
MusicantiMUSIC

Trivium Deliver 'Feast Of Fire' Video and Announce Album

Trivium have released a new single and music video called "Feast Of Fire", which comes from their forthcoming 10th album, "The Court Of The Dragon". The just announced album is scheduled to arrive on October 8th via Roadrunner Records and was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur at Full Sail University in Orlando last fall.
MusicAlternative Press

Good Morning announce new album and share latest single “Country”—watch

Australian indie-rock duo Good Morning have announced their new album, Barnyard, and shared its first single, “Country.”. “Country” is a mellow, indie offering that reflects on frontman Liam Parsons’ life and how it has changed from adolescence to adulthood. “I’m still not sure if I’m singing to old friends, an...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
defpen

Album Stream: Desiigner – Three The Hard Way

Brooklyn is buzzing with new talent at the moment. Bizzy Banks, Sheff G, Lola Brooke and many other artists have been and continue to push the borough and the entire city of New York forward. While Desiigner is far from being a new artist, he is entering a new era. A few years removed from the hardships he endured with G.O.O.D Music, the Brookly native has been building his catalog with an umber of solid releases like “Survivor,” “Amen” and “I Get That.” Most recently, he delivered “Big Bag” with Lilkvffs. Now, he’s back with his first EP since L.O.D in 2018.
Musicwbgo.org

James Brandon Lewis Sows Raw Creativity on His Latest Album, 'Jesup Wagon'

Saxophonist James Brandon Lewis drew inspiration for his latest album, Jesup Wagon, from some deep history at ground level. The Jesup Wagon was a mobile teaching tool of the pioneering agricultural scientist and inventor George Washington Carver — a classroom on wheels used to instruct sharecroppers and farmers on best growing practices, often using raw materials. The outreach was so successful that it became a model for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Dvsn Shares Release Date For Joint Album With Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign and dvsn will release their first joint album, Cheers To The Best Memories, on August 20. The OVO duo shared the news via Twitter along with what is expected to be the album cover. Daniel Daley first confirmed the project’s existence during an interview on the New...
Musicthis song is sick

Still Woozy Delivers The Indie Pop Album We’ve All Been Waiting For

Still Woozy has emerged as one of the most compelling indie acts in the game. His floaty, irresistible, carefree sound is like inhaling a deep breath of fresh air every time you hit play. He’s been dropping singles for the better part of four years now, but today he reaches a milestone, delivering his first ever full-length body of work, titled If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What It Is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy