Manchester United Star Forward Provides Recovery Update; Expected To Miss 10 Games

Raphael Varane will not be available for Manchester United’s season opener against Leeds as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the deal is not “100 per cent done yet”.Having completed deals for Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho, the Old Trafford giants announced on July 27 that they had struck a deal with Real Madrid for the 28-year-old defender.Varane had to obtain a visa and undergo quarantine before undergoing his medical, with Solskjaer saying the final aspects of the deal were not signed before Friday’s registration deadline for the Premier League.“He’s not trained with us and all the dots over the i’s...