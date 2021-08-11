Manchester United Star Forward Provides Recovery Update; Expected To Miss 10 Games
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford gave an update on his recovery Tuesday following his shoulder surgery. Rashford, who is set to be out of action for at least 12 weeks, underwent surgery Friday for his long-running shoulder injury. Last season, the shoulder injury reoccurred on two different occasions. Soon after the 2020-21 campaign ended, it was decided after a consultation between the player, the manager, club medical staff and specialists that Rashford would undergo an imminent procedure.www.ibtimes.com
