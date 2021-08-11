Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United Star Forward Provides Recovery Update; Expected To Miss 10 Games

By Sakshi Gupta
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United forward Marcus Rashford gave an update on his recovery Tuesday following his shoulder surgery. Rashford, who is set to be out of action for at least 12 weeks, underwent surgery Friday for his long-running shoulder injury. Last season, the shoulder injury reoccurred on two different occasions. Soon after the 2020-21 campaign ended, it was decided after a consultation between the player, the manager, club medical staff and specialists that Rashford would undergo an imminent procedure.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Antoine Griezmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Barcelona#The Red Devils#Qpr#Old Trafford#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier League90min.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Provides Update on Manchester United Transfer Plans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken about Manchester United's transfer business this summer and admitted that any more incomings would be a "bonus". The Red Devils have agreed deals to bring in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, having already signed Sancho for £73m from Borussia Dortmund. United are interested in other players, namely Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, but Goal claim that the club isn't expecting "anything major" before the transfer window closes.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

£84.6m-rated star has almost agreed terms with Manchester United but transfer may have to wait

West Ham United star Declan Rice has reportedly almost reached an agreement over a transfer to Manchester United, though a move may have to wait a while. This is according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who claim that the England international’s asking price is as high as £84.6million, with West Ham eager not to lose their star player for anything other than huge money.
Premier LeaguePosted by
IBTimes

Ex-Barcelona Star Lionel Messi Couldn't Achieve Elite Record Belonging To Manchester United Legend

Lionel Messi, who recently ended his 21-year-old association with FC Barcelona, missed out on an elite record that still belongs to Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs. Messi made his first-team debut with Barcelona in 2004 and over the years, the star forward scripted several records and helped his side win many trophies, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani 'expected to MISS start of Premier League season after being granted extended leave following involvement for Uruguay at the Copa America'... with the 34-year-old forward yet to return to England

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is set to miss the start of the Premier League this weekend after being granted extended leave, according to reports. The 34-year-old signed a one-year contract extension at the back end of last season following an impressive debut campaign at Old Trafford, where he scored 17 goals in all competitions.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Manchester United yet to complete Raphael Varane deal as Leeds game approaches

Raphael Varane will not be available for Manchester United’s season opener against Leeds as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the deal is not “100 per cent done yet”.Having completed deals for Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho, the Old Trafford giants announced on July 27 that they had struck a deal with Real Madrid for the 28-year-old defender.Varane had to obtain a visa and undergo quarantine before undergoing his medical, with Solskjaer saying the final aspects of the deal were not signed before Friday’s registration deadline for the Premier League.“He’s not trained with us and all the dots over the i’s...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Tom's Guide

Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Manchester United vs Leeds United live stream serves up the Premier League's first derby of the 2021/2022 season — and it's a big one. These two sides have a rivalry that dates back to the 15th century War of the Roses — although that was played out on the battlefield rather than the soccer pitch. But honestly, it's not much less aggressive 500 years on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy