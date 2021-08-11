Lions Players Are ‘Buying In’ to Dan Campbell’s Plan for the Team in the Post-Patricia Era: ‘This Coaching Staff Understands’
The Detroit Lions have been one of the least successful franchises in NFL history. The franchise has never appeared in a Super Bowl despite being around for the entire Super Bowl era. Their last playoff appearance came in the 2016 season, and they haven’t won a playoff game in 20 years. More recently in Lions history, the team made a coaching change during a 5-11 season in 2020, firing Matt Patricia 11 games into the season. If players’ reactions to new head coach Dan Campbell are any indication, the change could be positive for the franchise.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0