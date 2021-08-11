Cancel
King County, WA

King County’s response to an especially violent year isn’t enough

By Sean Goode
Crosscut
Crosscut
 8 days ago
On Easter Day, 2013, I found myself outside a sports bar in Auburn. Three men had been murdered there early that morning. At the time, I was leading a gang and group intervention organization in South King County. Our team worked to de-escalate rising tensions and console the friends and family members, whose loved ones, hours after the shooting, were still lying in the parking lot, covered with white sheets. Our work helped to restore a sense of calm, but it could never solve the problems that led to the killings in the first. It was a stopgap, an urgent response, but hardly a cure to the terrible disease of gun violence.

