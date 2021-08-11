Seattle's former police chief on what to do about rising gun violence

There have been several attempts over the years to fully explain what led to the great crime decline of the past decades, but no one has been able to do so convincingly. Now we face another related, but much more troubling, question. Currently, we are in the midst of one of the largest spikes in gun violence of the past 50 years. King County, not spared from this disturbing increase, is on track to experience one of the bloodiest years in recent memory — and we still are struggling to understand the key factors driving these trends.