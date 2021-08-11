Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

1Password's latest major update is now available in early access on Macs

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been more than three years since 1Password released its last major update for Mac. That’s not to say the company has been idle. Far from it, in fact, but macOS users haven’t had a significant refresh to look forward to until now. Following early access previews on Linux and Windows, you can now try 1Password 8, the latest version of the company’s desktop app, on Mac. The update brings with it a host of improvements to the password manager.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#1password#Big Macs#First Things#Macos#Dropdown#1password Co#Engadget#Lastpass#Watchtower#Rust#Safari#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Softwaregamingideology.com

Microsoft warns ALL Windows 10 users: you need to follow these steps now

Windows 10 users are very alert to a dangerous new flaw lurking in the popular desktop operating system. Called SeriousSAM, attackers can gain administrative privileges on vulnerable systems, allowing them to install malware, applications, delete files, and much more. SeriousSAM is a so-called “zero-day vulnerability”, which means that attackers already know how to exploit the flaw. That means Microsoft is in a race against the hackers – to fix the problem before too many people fall victim to hackers abusing the problem.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

What Happens If I Don’t Upgrade to Windows 11?

With Windows 11 just around the corner and Windows 10 support ending in 2025, you might be wondering what will happen to your PC if you don’t upgrade. We explore the possibilities. Do I Have to Upgrade to Windows 11?. Even though Windows 11 is coming this fall, Microsoft says...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

UnderKnight is a truly mobile roguelite in full portrait mode with one-thumb controls, available on Early Access

In UnderKnight, you tap to attack, hold to bow, and swipe to roll. TruePlayers’ creative title entered Android Early Access on June 30th, but even in soft launch, the game promises to provide a fresh experience with every randomly generated level. The initial version will feature three levels and a single boss, making it easy to get into whether you’re on the daily commute or lounging around on a lazy Sunday at home.
Computersaithority.com

Teradici Announces Availability Of Industry’s First High-Performance Remote Access Software For The Mac

Teradici CAS Delivers Versatility to Leverage Full Power of Apple Hardware in Hybrid Working Models with PCoIP Ultra Performance. Teradici the creator of industry-leading PCoIP technology and Emmy Award-winning Cloud Access Software (CAS), announced general availability of Teradici CAS with support for the Mac. For the first time, users can remotely access their Mac as if they were on a local machine, with the resolution and color fidelity they need to maintain the highest quality standards.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Death Trash Now on Steam Early Access

What do you get when you put cosmic horror in a post-apocalyptic setting? It’s none other than Death Trash, a game which offers old-school role-playing mixed with modern action gameplay. The game is now on Steam Early Access. The game comes at $19.99. However, developer Crafting Legends is currently running...
Computerstvtechnology.com

Teradici Launches Remote Access Software for the Mac

BURNABY, Canada—Teradici, the creator of PCoIP technology and cloud access software, has announced general availability of Teradici CAS with support for the Mac. The launch means that users can remotely access their Mac as if they were on a local machine, with the resolution and color fidelity they need to maintain the highest quality standards, the company said.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Space colony sim Starmancer is now orbiting in early access

Starmancer, the space station management sim where you build a sustainable habitat for potentially belligerent astronauts, has just been released into early access. As the AI in charge of the station, you build and decorate a station, and try to keep the humans happy and alive. You can also just toss them into space, but that’s the sort of action that won’t go unnoticed.
SoftwareNeowin

Visual Studio Code July 2021 update (1.59) now available, this is what's new

Microsoft has announced that the July 2021 update of its Visual Studio Code editor has been made available. Each new version of Visual Studio Code is released each month with several new features and this month is no different. Some of the changes include improvements to the extensions view no matter how big your display is and built-in support for Jupyter notebooks .ipynb files which means you’ll no longer need to grab the plug-in.
Computerstoolfarm.com

New/Update: 3d-io Unwrella v4.01 is Now Available

3d-io has updated Unwrella, the one-click UV unwrapping and packing plugin for digital 3D art, with integrated “UV-Packer” technology, a new unwrapping mode, support for 3ds Max and Maya 2022 and more. What’s New in Unwrella 4. The principal and the the most valuable improvement in Unwrella 4 is the...
Video GamesGhacks Technology News

Steam's latest update improves the management of downloads

Valve released a new beta update for its Steam gaming client this week that improves the management of downloads significantly. While in beta currently, it usually takes a couple of weeks before beta features land in stable versions of Steam. Game and content downloads have always been a thorn in...
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Pokémon UNITE Update 1.1.1 Now Available (With Patch Notes)

The Pokémon Company International and TiMi Studio Group have released a new software update for Pokémon UNITE, which sees the free-to-start strategic team battle game on version 1.1.1. This has addressed a bug related to Gengar’s Hex move, while also adjusting how much your rank increases or decreases after participating...
Computerspaloaltonetworks.com

Having to reboot Mac to access VPN

We are seeing a rash of Macs users that have to reboot their machines to get Global Protect to function after it just stops working. in the logs I am seeing lots of repeating messages such as this. 65): getaddrinfo of [inet_ntoa error] failed with error 8, nodename nor servname...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Skater XL free multiplayer update now available on consoles and PC

Skater XL has a new multiplayer update out today. Free Skate Mode, which is now available as free DLC, allows up to ten users to join an online skate session together. Skater XL‘s Multiplayer Free Skate feature is coming to consoles and PC, according to Easy Day Studios. The online multiplayer free skate option, which is already available on Steam in Early Access, allows users to join a random public room or create their own and invite friends to join using a password.
ComputersMacworld

macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 update is now available

Apple on Tuesday released an update to macOS Big Sur. The release notes for version 11.5.2 don’t say much as to the update’s contents—it “includes bug fixes” and that’s about it. The security notes for the 2.54GB update say that “This update has no published CVE entries.”. How to install...
Softwaretoolfarm.com

Update: SiNi Software Release v1.23.1 Update is Available Now

SiNi Software has released update v1.23.1 across all products. This patch release includes fixes, improvements and additions. There’s even a short video about some of the updates. Check it out below. Installer 1.23.1 available. The latest SiNi Software installer patch release is available to download now from the link below...
Computerswccftech.com

You Can Now Run Windows 11 on Macs Using New Parallels Update

Microsoft introduced us to the next generation of Windows, calling it Windows 11, in June. Since then, the company has released multiple Preview Builds of Windows 11, increasing user interest in its new operating system. Mac users were a bit left behind, but Parallels had assured that the team was working on bringing Windows 11 to Macs.
Computersidownloadblog.com

You can now try 1Password 8 for Mac

1Password 8, the next major iteration to the popular password manager, is now available for testing on macOS ahead of its public release on Mac and Windows later this year. 1Password got its last major update on Macs three years ago. 1Password 8 has a refreshed interface and new features.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Starbase’s first big patch since early access is now live

It hasn’t even been two weeks since Starbase finally rolled into early access, and now it’s already getting its first big patch – but then again, if you saw the game’s impossibly ambitious roadmap, that won’t surprise you at all. The update includes a huge boon to base crafting as...
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

Windows 11 Can Now Run on Apple's M1 Macs

Parallels International has announced its new Parallels Desktop 17 software that supports the upcoming Apple macOS Monterey and Microsoft Windows 11 operating systems, making it possible to run Windows 11 on all kinds of Mac computers. Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac virtualization software is compatible both with Apple Silicon and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy