Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

The restaurant industry needs to do some soul-searching before the next round of pandemic aid

By Micheline Maynard
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicheline Maynard is a contributing columnist for The Washington Post, concentrating on Detroit, Michigan and the Midwest. On Saturday, Senate backers of a bill to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund with $48 billion failed to get it passed on a unanimous voice vote. That might be a good thing. Not because many restaurants don’t still desperately need help — they do. But a delay presents an opportunity to step back and consider the industry itself and how previous aid was distributed.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Business
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Detroit, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strip Clubs#Pandemic#Food Drink#The Washington Post#Senate#Restaurant Business#Disney World#Smoque Bbq#The Pulpo Group#General Motors#Chrysler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
EconomyNBC Bay Area

Help Needed: Industries Searching for Workers

If you're looking for a job right now, your timing couldn't be better. Almost every industry says it can't find enough people for the jobs that are available. Right now, there are more open jobs in America than at any other time in history. At Oren's Hummus, they're busy, but...
Agricultureearth.com

Investing in nature is needed to avoid the next pandemic

As the entire world desperately struggles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, a newly established International Scientific Task Force has released a report that provides recommendations for avoiding future pandemics. The international team of experts from the United States, Latin America, South Asia, and Africa says that more sustained investments in...
Public HealthWashington Post

As delta variant spreads, some companies with vaccine mandates deploy tech to verify records

As vaccine mandates become the norm for workers to return to offices, a complicated challenge is emerging for employers: how best to verify vaccination records. A growing number of companies, from Facebook to Google and Salesforce, have implemented employee vaccine mandates for the office amid the spread of the delta variant in recent weeks. Vaccine mandates aren’t solely hitting office workers. Meat processor Tyson Foods, United Airlines, and state governments including New York and California are all requiring their workers to get inoculated.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers bring chaos to vaccine meeting as they chant ‘Heil Fauci’ and threaten ‘Gates of Hell’ opening

Anti-vaccine campaigners caused chaotic scenes at a local government meeting in California. They came together to vocalise their opposition to the measures being discussed by San Diego officials to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, such as vaccine mandates. At a San Diego County of Board of Supervisor meeting, representatives from numerous...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy