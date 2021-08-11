The restaurant industry needs to do some soul-searching before the next round of pandemic aid
Micheline Maynard is a contributing columnist for The Washington Post, concentrating on Detroit, Michigan and the Midwest. On Saturday, Senate backers of a bill to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund with $48 billion failed to get it passed on a unanimous voice vote. That might be a good thing. Not because many restaurants don’t still desperately need help — they do. But a delay presents an opportunity to step back and consider the industry itself and how previous aid was distributed.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0