Citizens look to unite for answers

Will Jones lists out some areas of concern he has about Pauls Valley as he and others are hoping that by forming a kind of citizens watchdog group they can help to begin addressing the local issues. (PV Democrat photo)

Concerned citizens unite, not to raise a big stink, but to make their voices heard and help leaders find solutions to issues of concern in Pauls Valley.

That's the call coming off the posts on social media and a new citizens watchdog group being formed for in-person discussions on the local issues needing improvement and ways they can help make it happen.

More than anything else, residents are just looking to organize as a way to hold city of Pauls Valley leaders accountable and have true input in helping to find some answers.

It was Will Jones who got the idea of forming a group of local folks who have for some time been posting their opinions on a Facebook page called “Get Better.”

He turned to Renee Myler as they're now looking to formally organize to discuss what their concerns are and what they can do to help city government address those concerns.

“It's an opportunity for residents to voice their concerns and their praises. Will posted that we needed to come together and form a group so we can help,” Myler said during a casual discussion late last week.

“My belief is you can express your frustrations all day long on social media but it will not work unless we come together and attend meetings in person.

“We're forming a group and will attend city council meetings and we're not going to send a representative; we'll all come as a group. We'll have so many of us we'll be going out the door hopefully. That's what gets attention.

“We don't want to bash people. We don't want to create havoc. We don't want to come across as running down our city government because there are times our city government does the best it can,” she adds.

As for Jones, he's among those calling Pauls Valley their hometown who just wants to see some local issues of concern start getting addressed.

“I felt we needed to organize so we can be stronger as a collective group,” Jones said.

“We need to commit to forming a group so our voice will be heard. We want to organize so we can have power in numbers. Hold the people accountable and seek solutions.

“We don't just want to raise a fuss. We want to organize and provide solutions.”

During the discussion Myler said the real thing pushing this effort forward is residents continue to not see much if any progress on some issues, such as improving the appearance of the town with a more efficient beautification process.

“Not doing anything is not acceptable anymore,” she said.

“We don't want to be a problem but part of the solution. We have these hurdles but how can we overcome them. We need to gather, express what we would like to see happen for our community.

“We're concerned citizens of Pauls Valley; concerned about our town, our prosperity, our community.”