Champagne has more famous quotes attached to it than any other wine. Interestingly, most of them are by women. The most famous of these is from Lily Bollinger of Bollinger Champagne, who said, “I drink Champagne when I’m happy and when I’m sad. Sometimes, I drink it when I’m alone. When I have company, I consider it obligatory. I trifle with it if I’m not hungry, and drink it when I am. Otherwise I never touch it—unless I'm thirsty."